Jasmine Crockett drops SHOCKING statement about parents of victim murdered by Karmelo Anthony

(“Be gone, damned spot!” Sometimes it’s sad to see the fallen in their scramble for relevance. Sometimes it ain’t. I’d call her a has-been, but she never really was. - DD)

(Carlos Garcia, The Blaze) - Many in the black community have responded negatively to the verdict in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial, but few have reacted as poorly as Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas did.

Anthony was found guilty Tuesday of murdering 17-year-old high school star athlete Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, last year. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The case sparked a bitter debate on social media as some suggested that Anthony was prosecuted unfairly because he is black and the victim was white.

Crockett went even further to insult the parents of Austin Metcalf in order to inflame her fans and supporters.

“Black women, especially black women who have black male children, live in fear and agony every single day, a fear and agony that, I promise you, the Metcalfs probably never spend a day living that way,” she said. “We’re gonna have to have just some real conversations about race in this country,” she added, “but also just, like, what are we going to do to protect ourselves.”

Crockett made the comments on her livestream show, “Clock It with Crockett,” which can be viewed on her YouTube channel.

The snippet of her downplaying the Metcalf family’s pain was posted to social media, where many reacted with rancor.

“Idolizing skin color has completely robbed you of common sense and decency. How dare you compare…

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