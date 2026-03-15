RCBS — A Reloading Press For Every Purpose

(AmmoLand) - RCBS is, as I have stated in another review of their equipment, the 800-pound gorilla in a room full of reloading equipment. The company has been around since 1943, when founder Fred Huntington started swaging .22 caliber bullets for his use. He went from a back room at his dad’s laundromat in Oroville, California, to eventually needing a large manufacturing facility as his products caught on. I won’t go into further history, other than to say that the company grew, and has been owned by several large companies, but it is owned now by Hodgdon. That’s a good thing… owned by a company that “gets” reloading!

RCBS makes a whole lot of reloading equipment, but for this article, we will concentrate on presses… Before we get into specific presses they sell, let’s look at the different types of presses so you can ascertain what would work best for you.

Types of Presses

The three basic types of presses are single-stage, turret, and progressive. Here are the differences…

Single-stage presses do one operation at a time. There is one shell holder. You resize, decap, and re-prime all your cases. Then you change dies, expand the case mouth (pistol cases), and drop powder. Bottleneck cases skip the expansion step. The third die (pistol set) allows bullet seating and crimping. With bottleneck cases, this is the second die. That’s it. Single-stage presses are the simplest of the three types to set up and use.

Turret presses have a…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight