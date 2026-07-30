Retiring RINO Thom Tillis Vows to Help Democrats Continue Stealing Elections and Shows Why He’s the ‘Poster-Child’ for Term Limits

“That is not the language of a man with good-faith implementation concerns. That is contempt, aimed squarely at the president and the tens of millions of Americans who consider citizen-only voting a baseline requirement of a functioning republic.”

(Isaac Graham, JDRucker.Com) - Thom Tillis has nothing left to lose, and on Thursday he made sure everyone knew it. The retiring North Carolina Republican took to the Senate floor, whiteboard in hand, and delivered a broadside against the SAVE America Act that could have been drafted in Chuck Schumer’s office. He didn’t merely announce his opposition. He promised sabotage.

“I will use every device I have available to slow down the wheels of government,” Tillis declared, nearly shouting, if the House sends over another reconciliation bill carrying President Trump’s election integrity provisions.

Retarded? Apparently, many on the “woke right” have gone full-retard with their anti-MAGA rhetoric.

Sit with that for a moment. A Republican senator is threatening to grind the federal government to a halt, not to stop wasteful spending or an unconstitutional power grab, but to stop a bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote in American elections.

The timing was no accident. On Wednesday the House passed…

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