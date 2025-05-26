(Dixie Drudge) - Woke Community organizer and one-time Illinois state representative candidate John H. Keating II thinks it’s OK to burn down businesses he does not like. Keating 33 , along with his carney accomplice Zakary Bunt, 19, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was busted for arson and criminal damage to property in connection with a fire at an Illinois State Fair clothing stand on Aug. 21, 2021 because it also sold Confederate flags.

According to Illionois State Police: ‘Zone 4 investigators were requested to investigate an arson that occurred during the late-night hours at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. A fire was set to a vendor booth on the State Fairgrounds which resulted in a total loss to the booth and merchandise contained within…’

’John Keating II was indicted by a Sangamon County Jury for one count of Arson (Class 2 Felony) and one count of Criminal Damage to Property (Class 3 Felony).’

Keating, who co-founded the leftist group Education and Action Together in 2020, had apparently been harassing workers at the clothing stand for some time.

A ‘Sarcasm’ shirt in your mug shot?

After conviction, Keating II was sentenced to three years probation and is to serve 2 days in the Sangamon County Jail, with credit for time served awaiting trial. All fines, fees, and costs are waived. His accomplice Bunt, plead guilty was sentenced to three years of probation and 125 days in the Sangamon County Jail, with credit for 125 days served to await trial. Keating II was also held responsible for Restitution. Now he wants you to foot the tab and hopes to cash in!

Keating has opened a Give, Send, Go page begging for donations. At time of this writing, it has raised a whopping $36…

Two sentenced in arson case at Illinois State Fairgrounds

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