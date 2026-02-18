The Disbanding of Virginia’s Capitol Square Preservation Council

(Don Smith, Bacon’s Rebellion) - Breathtaking. Unsettling. Healing. Those meant-to-catch-your-attention words come from an article by the British newspaper The Guardian on the “reimagined” statue of Stonewall Jackson, currently on display at a contemporary “art” museum in Los Angeles.

Now, as members of The Guardian’s target audience — progressives — take full control of Virginia’s state government, is another prominent Stonewall Jackson statue in peril of being sent to the chopping block? (Literally, as we’ve seen in Los Angeles).

At the beginning of 2026, legally, the answer appeared to be: not immediately. But that has changed. Quietly, but drastically, changed.

Virginia Democrats and progressives complain constantly about the Stonewall Jackson statue that stands on the grounds of the Virginia Capitol.

Those of us who follow Virginia heritage news, or use Google regularly, took comfort in the fact that Jackson’s statue, and all the other monuments in Capitol Square, had a legally-established, extra level of protection from activists: the Capitol Square Preservation Council.

All of the statues on Capitol Square came under the authority of the Capitol Square Preservation Council.Title 30, Chapter 28 of the Virginia Code lists in detail the roles and…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight