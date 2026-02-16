Could Cost UDC $57,192 the First Year as Tax Status, Memorials, and License Plates on the Line

(Richmond Times Dispatch) - The Confederacy was defeated again on Tuesday.

This time, the House of Delegates voted to end tax breaks for several Confederate groups, and a House subcommittee moved to end special Sons of Confederate Veterans and Robert E. Lee license plates.

The House passed House Bill 167, which ends the real estate and personal property tax exemptions for the Virginia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy; the General Organization of the United Daughters of the Confederacy; the Confederate Memorial Literary Society; the Stonewall Jackson Memorial, Inc.; the Virginia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans; and the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust, Inc.

The House motor vehicles subcommittee, meanwhile, approved House Bill 1344, which repeals an authorization in state law for Sons of Confederate Veterans and Robert E. Lee special license plates.

Those plates would remain valid until they expire, but the bill would bar renewal.

“Virginia should be celebrating civil rights, not…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight