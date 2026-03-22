Wondering Which Kalifornia Dem Robbed Dolly's Imagination Library Program of More Than 1/2 Million
Lawmakers question $650K tied to California Dolly Parton literacy program
Lawmakers question $650K tied to California Dolly Parton literacy program
(FOX) - California state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, D-Pasadena., pressed State Librarian Greg Lucas during a Senate subcommittee hearing Thursday over the roughly $650,000 that’s been unaccounted for.
California state librarian Greg Lucas is facing scrutiny from lawmakers after roughly $650,000 tied to a statewide literacy program connected to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library could not be accounted for.
The issue surfaced during a Thursday Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Subcommittee No. 1 on Education hearing, which examined how funds were distributed for California’s participation in the book-gifting program.
Documents shared by the subcommittee as part of its hearing agenda claim that a nonprofit created to help administer the program reported spending roughly $1.2 million, while bank statements provided to Senate budget staff showed $555,000 in expenditures, leaving about $649,000 without…
Newscum has made cali so expensive that he needed it for a down payment on a house and car and the rest went to taxes
Remember when The Stampede used to be called Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede? She dropped the "Dixie" so it didn't offend yankees...I guess. Just another scalawag move by a person ashamed of their Southern heritage.
Now she donates big money to a program in California, when that money is needed so desperately in the very area she is from originally. Boo, hiss, and it deserves the very fraud, waste, and abuse it is receiving.