Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Newscum has made cali so expensive that he needed it for a down payment on a house and car and the rest went to taxes

Reply
Share
Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
33m

Remember when The Stampede used to be called Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede? She dropped the "Dixie" so it didn't offend yankees...I guess. Just another scalawag move by a person ashamed of their Southern heritage.

Now she donates big money to a program in California, when that money is needed so desperately in the very area she is from originally. Boo, hiss, and it deserves the very fraud, waste, and abuse it is receiving.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture