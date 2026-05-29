UDC Member Recieves Folded Flag in Her Father’s Honor

(Comment - DD)

(Thomasville Times-Enterprise) - During the 152nd Confederate Memorial Day service held at Dawson Street Methodist Church, John B. Gordon Chapter 383 member Ann Thompson was honored with the presentation of a folded American flag in memory of her father, Earnest Benjamin Grigsby.

Grigsby served during World War II as a staff sergeant in the 20th Air Force on Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands with the United States Army Air Forces. His great-grandfather, James H. Lander, served as a private in Company G, 2nd (Woodward’s) Regiment Kentucky Cavalry during the War Between the States. The flag was presented posthumously to Thompson in honor of her father’s military service.

Another folded flag was presented to Gregory A. Voyles in memory of his grandfather, Charles M. Cooper, who also served honorably during World War II. Cooper was a sergeant in the 916th Air Engineer Squadron, 498th Air Service Group, United States Army Air Forces. His military honors included…

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