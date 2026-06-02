The Hartford Convention and Beyond

The issue of Secession and the hypocrisy of the Northern States, particularly those in New England, is a complex topic in American history. While the Northern States were among the most vocal in opposing Southern Secession in the lead-up to the Civil War, historical records show that these same States had previously considered Secession themselves.

(The Militant Jeffersonian) - In 1814, a committee of the New York Legislature reported:

“It is the opinion of this Committee that these New England Federalists mean to make peace with the enemy, and to forcibly separate New England from the Union.”

This sentiment was further evidenced by the Hartford Convention, held between December 15, 1814, and January 5, 1815, in Hartford, Connecticut. The convention, attended by delegates from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont, and led by George Cabot and Theodore Dwight, issued a report that stated:

“But in case of deliberate, dangerous and palpable infraction of the Constitution affecting the SOVEREIGNTY of a State, and liberties of the people, it is not only the right but the DUTY of such a State to interpose its authority for their protection, in the manner best calculated to secure that end,” and it further declares, “Therefore resolved that it be and is hereby recommended to the Legislatures of the several States represented in this Convention to adopt all such measures as may be necessary effectually to protect the citizens of said States from the operation and effects of all acts which have been passed by the Congress of the United States.”

The actions of New England during this period went beyond mere…

See More

Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News! Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

#FreeDixie