Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Vepr
9h

The leftards want to erase the history of people with a brain and a backbone so they can continue transforming everyone they can into lazy ass ignorant transtesticle monsters.

Its so easy to see how America will end at some point and becomes an apocalyptic freak show like no other.

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