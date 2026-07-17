Boston firm tapped to turn Confederate statue into monument to racial diversity

(Hideous. This is what the plastic people call ‘art.’ It looks like pregnant trees linking hands in some pagan circle of power ritual. From the look of their design’s size, it seems they have plans to desecrate a few other removed memorials as well. - DD)

(Paul Makovsky, Architect Magazine) - On July 10, exactly five years after workers lifted Charlottesville’s bronze statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from its granite pedestal, one of America’s most influential architecture firms received a commission unlike any other.

The nonprofit practice Model of Architecture Serving Society—better known as MASS—was selected to transform the melted remains of the monument into a new work of public memory. Working alongside Oakland-based sculptor Dana King, the firm will design ROOTED, a community-driven memorial that recasts bronze once used to glorify the Confederacy into a civic landscape dedicated to reflection, gathering, and democratic belonging.

It is an extraordinary assignment because it asks architecture to do something few buildings ever can: transform one of America’s most contested symbols into a place for civic life.

For nearly two decades, the Boston-based nonprofit has argued that architecture can serve as a form of civic repair. Its work ranges from hospitals in Rwanda and educational campuses to justice-centered projects such as the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, and the

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