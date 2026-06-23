An Alberta Fact Check

(Cory Morgan, Rebel News) - Serial NDP staffer Brian Topp wrote a scathing piece in the Globe and Mail that called for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to be “intellectually demolished”. It quickly descended into intellectual chicanery in stating there is no such “legal process required under the Canadian Constitution,” when it comes to a province pursuing independence.

While the process isn’t constitutionally entrenched, it is legally codified within the Clarity Act. Provincial independence may not be easy, but there is a legal path for its pursuit.

Topp’s rant went further where he called the Alberta premier “foolish,” “ignorant,” and “incompetent” and asserted that she needs to be demolished in the court of social media and on television.

Topp rambled on about Alberta’s last election loss for the NDP, referring to “Ms. Smith’s minority base of Americanized separatists” indicating his inspiration may be rooted more in partisan sour grapes than any real…

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