Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
21h

"Foreign Nationals?" Sounds eerily like "crimigrants", only kinder and gentler. Almost like diplomats here on a diplomatic visit.

Something large and immovable should be planted between these two descriptions of vile criminals trying to steal all that is not theirs, so the terms don't get shifted about until they match the "underprivileged New Americans" banter the 'tard's are quietly introducing to the narrative.

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Talk Straight to Others's avatar
Talk Straight to Others
2d

I like to get to 20M by midterms

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture