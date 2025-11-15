More than 2 million foreign nationals have been removed from US in 10 months

More than two million illegal foreign nationals have been removed from the U.S. in the first 10 months of President Donald Trump’s second term.

This includes 1.6 million who agreed to voluntarily self-deport and more than 527,000 who were apprehended and deported, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday.

“Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement” agents, DHS said when announcing a new self-deportation initiative. The cost of the stipend for those who agree to self deport is projected to be 70% less than being arrested, processed for removal and deported by ICE agents, DHS said. “Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121.”

The record number of removals is a marked reversal of Biden administration policies, which ushered in at least 14 million illegal border crossers. Meanwhile, an additional 700,000 criminal foreign nationals backed up an ICE docket for removal, The…

