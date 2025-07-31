A Defiant, Partisan Media Empire Falls

Good riddance to NPR and PBS, two institutions that, when faced with the real threat of Congress defunding their taxpayer-supported budgets, chose to double down on their blatant partisan bias rather than reform.

Congratulations! Our relentless campaign helped deliver a decisive victory, forcing NPR, PBS, and their partisan allies into the private sector, where they will face the consequences of their bias without the crutch of taxpayer dollars.

As the walls closed in, their final act was not to seek balance or rebuild trust but to entrench themselves further in a singular, left-leaning worldview, proving they were never about journalism but about pushing an agenda.

Recent reports exposed the depth of NPR and PBS’s bias, particularly in their coverage of President Donald J. Trump and his administration. A 2025 Media Research Center analysis found that NPR’s reporting on Trump’s second term was 84% negative, with only 6% positive coverage, while PBS was scarcely better at 78% negative and 9% positive. This stark imbalance, consistent with their 2024 election coverage (72% negative for the Republican National Convention versus 88% positive for the Democratic National Convention), revealed a deliberate editorial slant that prioritized ideology over truth. Far from serving as impartial platforms, NPR and PBS became echo chambers, amplifying progressive talking points while dismissing or burying stories that challenged their narrative, such as the Hunter Biden laptop saga or the economic gains under Trump’s policies.

