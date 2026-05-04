Is Louisiana big enough to be an independent country?

(Free Louisiana) - Yes, although other states would certainly follow and join with her if Louisiana declares independence.

First of all, in terms of land area, Louisiana is bigger than half the countries in the world, including North Korea, South Korea, Ireland, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Secondly, the economy of Louisiana produced a GDP of $330 billion in 2024, greater than the GDPs of Finland, New Zealand, Greece, Portugal, Hungary, Bulgaria, or Kuwait. Louisiana’s GDP is higher than the country that’s ranked 47th in the world in GDP, out of the 193 countries in the United Nations. Louisiana’s economy would blossom when freed from federal over-regulation and over-taxation.

With 4.7 million people, Louisiana is more populous than a third of the world’s nations, including Mongolia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Georgia, Qatar, Uruguay, Panama, and Albania. Louisiana has more people than the 13 colonies combined did when they declared independence.

Louisiana’s GDP per person in 2023 was $68,507, which is not as high as the US average, but is higher than the 8th richest…

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