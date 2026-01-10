Mass Protests Within Hours. How?

All those pre-printed signs? Almost like they had it planned… Insert sarcasm here. - DD

(Elizabeth Sotallaro) - You probably wonder, like I do, just how it happens that the Left “magically” appears on the streets in mass protests across the nation complete with their identical call-and-response chants and preprinted propaganda signs — usually within 24 hours of some policy decision or enforcement activity from the Trump Administration.

Fox News Digital watched as it happened again last weekend as the U.S. extracted narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country Maduro controlled as a faux election-fraud president.

It took only minutes for a well-oiled, highly organized Leftist network called The People’s Forum to activate “a coordinated ideological and information warfare campaign, moving through digital social media channels with quickly produced posters to mobilize foot soldiers to the streets for an “EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION” in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and an estimated 100 other cities…”

At 1:35 am Saturday morning “BreakThrough News, a socialist propaganda arm… published some of the first video from the U.S. military strikes, blasting the Trump administration for waging an ‘illegal bombing campaign of Caracas.’” And, just 10 minutes later The People’s Forum, the New York socialist 501(c)(3) nonprofit…

