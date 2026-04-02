Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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IsraelActivistCalendar's avatar
IsraelActivistCalendar
3d

I had no TSA line whatsoever at both FLL & LGA last weekend. Zero! ICE was there along with a couple of NYPD, just incase of a disgruntled illegal alien.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3d

It’s both sides are the same wing and it’s against We the People and the constitution says that it’s time to feed the tree cuz the government is beyond repair keep most of the constitution and start over and then We the People can get back to by and for the people

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