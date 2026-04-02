The Active Civil War

(T.L. Davis) - The civil war we are living in is becoming more and more apparent. The left needs criminal aliens to vote for Democrats, to skew legislative seats away from Republicans through gerrymandered districts that only Democrats are allowed to gerrymander and no public issue can be agreed upon.

The only issue that the overwhelming majority of US citizens agree upon is the SAVE Act and the highly-partisan congress cannot pass it. That tells you all there is to know about the civil war within congress and if Republicans were not half communists themselves, this would be passed.

The long TSA lines at airports around the country is derived from the left’s unwillingness to allow ICE to operate. In other words, half of congress refuses to let lawful agents operate to enforce laws against criminal aliens and are willing to hold funding for TSA in order to accomplish their goal of denying a legal agency to enforce the laws. If it gets any more traitorous than that, I’d like to know what that would be.

Why TSA? Because it inconveniences the majority of the people and makes for great optics for a party incapable of enforcing the laws when it threatens their…

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