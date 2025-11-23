You Can Do It! Six-Shooter or Slabsides, It Needs to Be Fed - #2A
Reloading 101: Reloading for Handguns
In our Reloading 101 series, we have covered quite a few topics, from the required equipment to the benefits of using a progressive press and loading the popular .223 cartridge. It’s time we talked about an area of reloading that forms a sort of sub-set all on its own: reloading for handguns. Many new reloaders have asked me before: Is it the same as loading for rifles?
Nope. It’s Not The Same
The basic process remains unchanged, but handgun loading requires a few tweaks that bottleneck-cased rifle cartridges don’t. So, how is it different?
Before we answer that, let’s make one assumption that concerns bullets. When I refer to loading for rifles, I’m talking about loading jacketed bullets, not lead. Suffice it to say that if you load lead bullets in a rifle cartridge (.45-70, for example), you would probably treat the case as you would a case for a revolver. Lead rifle bullets are an exception when loading for rifles. So, let’s assume we’re talking about loading JHP, FMJ, or JSP bullets in a typical rifle bottleneck caliber such as .223, .308, or similar chambering when I mention loading for rifles.
The main difference between reloading for handguns and reloading most rifle calibers is…