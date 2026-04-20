We hear that the Army is ‘slow-walking’ the reinstallation. Let’s turn up the pressure!

(SLRC) - Dear Supporter, can you personalize one of these example letters, or create your own, and send it to your local/regional newspaper and any other publications you read today?

We’re hearing that the Army is ‘slow-walking’ the reinstallation.

Let’s turn up the pressure!

Thank you!

PLEASE SHARE & SUPPORT WWW.SLRC-CSA.ORG

SLRC PO Box 1235

Black Mountain, NC 28711

kdl@slrc-csa.org 828-712-2115

YOUR DONATION OUR SURVIVAL!!!

*********************************

Sample One - Passover Focus

Dear Editor,

Eight months after Secretary of War Hegseth promised its return, I write to ask why the U.S. Army and Arlington National Cemetery have still not restored the Reconciliation Memorial to its rightfule place in Section 16..

Sculpted by Confederate veteran Moses Ezekiel, the memorial honors post-Civil War reconciliation between North and South. Ezekiel was one of America’s foremost sculptors; he is buried at the base of the very monument he created.

That Ezekiel’s enduring work of national healing remains unrestored feels especially incongruous during this sacred season of reflection and renewal.

The continued absence of this historic memorial dishonors both Ezekiel’s legacy and the diverse contributions of all Americans to our shared history. The Army and Arlington owe the public a clear explanation for the delay and a commitment to restore the Reconciliation Memorial without further postponement.

Sincerely,

*********************

Sample Two - America 250 Focus

Dear Editor,

As our nation prepares to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026, I write to urge the U.S. Army and Arlington National Cemetery to restore the Reconciliation Memorial in time for this historic observance.

Created by…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight