Amazon pulls infamous immigration novel from website sparking censorship firestorm

(Western Standard) - Amazon has removed paperback copies of the controversial 1973 novel The Camp of the Saints from its US website, prompting accusations of censorship from the book’s publisher and renewed debate over a book that has divided opinion for over half a century.

The novel, written by French author and explorer Jean Raspail, portrays the collapse of Western civilization through mass immigration into France and other Western European countries.

For decades, the fictional work has sparked very polarizing opinions as critics have condemned the book as racist and xenophobic, while supporters have said it was a prescient warning about cultural decline and the dangers of mass immigration.

In an April 20 statement from Ethan Rundell, the editor-in-chief of the book’s publisher, Vauban Books, he revealed the paperback listings for Vauban’s edition had been removed by Amazon US on April 17, but Kindle and audiobook formats were still available at the time of writing, as well as on the Canadian version of the website.

“We have since been informed by Amazon that the book is in violation of the company’s ‘offensive content’ policy. Amazon has supplied no information as to which portions of the book are offensive, nor to whom,” Rundell said.

“Our edition of the book was…

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