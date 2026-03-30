(I don’t particularly like or admire ANY politicians, but I became a fan of Sen. Kennedy long before he made the remark that AOC ‘is the reason they put instructions on shampoo bottles.’

Knock ‘em out, John! - DD)

Senator John Kennedy - A National Treasure.

(Torrance Stephens, ThoughtCrime) - I’m old school. Tis what it is. As such, I am also a ‘throwback.’ Nothing wrong with that, again, tis what it is. This is why I find a world with Senator John Kennedy worth more than the price of admission. His use of language is as colorful as a blue Komodo Island Pit Viper, and as venomous as the toxins from the skin of a Poison Dart Frog.

Once upon a time, I thought the funniest politician ever, with impeccable timing for comedic delivery, was (is) President Donald Trump. He is hysterical without trying in the vein of Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield, Joe E Brown, and Dave Chappel. Clearly, I was mistaken, because I have decided that 47 is second, only to John Neely Kennedy, the United States Senator from Louisiana since 2017.

John Kennedy opts against governor’s race: What’s next? • Louisiana Illuminator

Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Kennedy is an attorney by training. He received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He switched from Democrat to Republican in 2007. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and re-elected in 2022. Known for his sharp wit, Southern drawl, and colorful one-liners, in my opinion, Kennedy has become one of…

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