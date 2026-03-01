Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
17m

The destruction of the family started early in the 20th Century. The division created more consumers for the greedy to make profits off of… IE, Two households… more goods to be sold. Two cars, etc.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture