Florida House panel advances bill protecting historic monuments and Confederate Memorials, but leftist legislators complain the measure will intimidate minorities and take away home rule.

(Dixie Drudge) - Once again stalwarts in the deep-red state of Florida are trying to prevent the history-deniers from erasing our heritage. And Once again they are set upon by outside transplants in the leg and those civil rights hucksters that conned their seats from the masses cloistered in the urban jungles that control the sunshine state.

Poll after poll has shown that the people of Florida want their monuments left in tact and unaltered by interpretive plaques. Still, more than 30 Confederate monuments have been removed by local governments, primarily urban governments beholden to the chamber of commerce crowd.

The House Judiciary Committee approved The ‘Historic Florida Monuments and Memorials Protection Act’ (HB 455) sponsored by Jacksonville Republican Rep. Dean Black that would ban local governments from enacting or enforcing any local ordinance, regulation, or rule removing, damaging, or destroying a historic Florida monument or memorial. If a local government official or officials violate that ban, a court would assess a civil fine of up to $1,000 against those officials. $1,000 is a rather toothless fine to stand against the forces that demand cultural genocide.

Once again, the ‘Protection Act’ faces an uphill battle after being introduced close to the end of the session. This almost promises that it will run out of time. Look for more debacles to occur like those in Jacksonville and Pensacola.

