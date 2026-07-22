Statue of Billy Graham, Revolutionary War monument coming to NC Capitol grounds

(Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan, News & Observer) - North Carolina’s historic State Capitol building will get two new statues — the first since Confederate statues were taken down in 2020 — as part of the new state budget.

The late Rev. Billy Graham, known worldwide as a conservative Christian evangelist preacher whose crusades drew thousands for decades, will be represented on the Capitol grounds near monuments to North Carolinians who served or were killed in wars, or who went on to serve as president or governor.

The pitch for a statue of Graham first came as the state House of Representatives was writing its budget last year, from Gaston County Republican Rep. John Torbett.

What we know about upcoming Billy Graham, Revolutionary War monuments

The Raleigh statue would be a duplicate of the Graham statue in Congress’ Statuary Hall Collection, Torbett told The N&O in 2025, when the first proposal came out. That plan then became part of this year’s final budget legislation that Gov. Josh Stein signed into law.

“I think it’s very important that we recall our…

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