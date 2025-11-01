Prep Maintenance Is Just as Important as Buying More Preps

One common mistake in prepping is dropping a lot of money on stuff when we start. I’m talking about overspending in gear and supplies, from FOMO or some other compensation mechanism – an error I myself admitted in this 2023 article about 10 Prepping Mistakes And Failures.

As long as we move out of this phase shortly (before breaking our bank account and compromising our finances), everything should be fine. It’s part of the learning curve, and we shouldn’t feel too guilty about it. Take the lesson and move on.

Failing to care for emergency equipment and supplies can be an equally harmful blunder: we can lose our investment, end up having a bad surprise, and get stranded if something happens and our preps are useless from neglect. As I’m about to show, that can be easily avoided.

I’ve seen that happen more than enough to warrant a discussion about it.

Between 2020 and 2024 I assisted a number of individuals and families starting in the preparedness lifestyle, giving …

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight