NEW YOUNGKIN BILLBOARD WENT UP MONDAY!
A billboard went up Monday on I-95 in Richmond asking Gov Youngkin to restore the Confederate Reconciliation Memorial to the US Army and return it to Section 16 (Jackson Circle)
From the Southern Legal Resource Center:
DEMAND LETTERS DELIVERED MONDAY!
SLRC has Fed Exed demand letters to be delivered on Monday morning to the federal & Virginia parties to the illegal agreement that attempts to transfer the Memorial remains to Virginia, we conclude:
"My clients demand that the Amendment to the Programmatic Agreement (PA) be rescinded, and the Reconciliation Memorial be returned to the DOD and the American people. Furthermore, my clients require that you comply with the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) and consult the Consulting Parties as specified in the PA before taking any further action regarding the Memorial. For example, fourteen states are represented on the Memorial; none were consulted regarding the secret transfer deal with Virginia, nor were stakeholders including family members of those buried and whose graves were marked by the Memorial and desecrated by its removal, and other stakeholders...."
RESOLUTION ON ARLINGTON to be PRESENTED
The following Resolution will be presented to the body of the National SCV Reunion in Houston, Texas next week…
The "Confederacy" must be erased from USA History as it represents the Original Thesis of the Constitution, that States Created the Feral Gov, that States were "mostly" Independent in their Internal Affairs, and that the States reserved the Right to Withdraw from the Union was not defined in the Constitution. Several "Northern" States reserved this Right to Withdraw in their State Constitutions.
democRats are Bolsheviks, rinoRats are Quislings and the Rat Party is devoid of honor, or duty to a long gone republic.
We "citizens" are already Largely Ignorant of Most American History, even from 50 years ago.
Now Invaded by 25 million Illegal Aliens who know nothing and care nothing of American History and Never Will, or Never Be Deported.* (Except for several thousand "Felons")
Welcome to the USSA, as even the Union Army will fade into irrelevancy.