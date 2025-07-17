Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

GenEarly
Jul 18

The "Confederacy" must be erased from USA History as it represents the Original Thesis of the Constitution, that States Created the Feral Gov, that States were "mostly" Independent in their Internal Affairs, and that the States reserved the Right to Withdraw from the Union was not defined in the Constitution. Several "Northern" States reserved this Right to Withdraw in their State Constitutions.

democRats are Bolsheviks, rinoRats are Quislings and the Rat Party is devoid of honor, or duty to a long gone republic.

We "citizens" are already Largely Ignorant of Most American History, even from 50 years ago.

Now Invaded by 25 million Illegal Aliens who know nothing and care nothing of American History and Never Will, or Never Be Deported.* (Except for several thousand "Felons")

Welcome to the USSA, as even the Union Army will fade into irrelevancy.

