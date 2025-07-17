From the Southern Legal Resource Center:

DEMAND LETTERS DELIVERED MONDAY!

SLRC has Fed Exed demand letters to be delivered on Monday morning to the federal & Virginia parties to the illegal agreement that attempts to transfer the Memorial remains to Virginia, we conclude:

"My clients demand that the Amendment to the Programmatic Agreement (PA) be rescinded, and the Reconciliation Memorial be returned to the DOD and the American people. Furthermore, my clients require that you comply with the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) and consult the Consulting Parties as specified in the PA before taking any further action regarding the Memorial. For example, fourteen states are represented on the Memorial; none were consulted regarding the secret transfer deal with Virginia, nor were stakeholders including family members of those buried and whose graves were marked by the Memorial and desecrated by its removal, and other stakeholders...."

Compatriots Stand with us on this!!!

RESOLUTION ON ARLINGTON to be PRESENTED

The following Resolution will be presented to the body of the National SCV Reunion in Houston, Texas next week…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight