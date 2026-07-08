House Passes Internet ID (Ending Anonymity/Free Speech Online) Blocks SAVE America Act (No Voter ID) While SCOTUS Upholds Birthright Citizenship (Migration Replacement)

(2nd Smartest Guy in the World) - Yesterday, [7-1-26] the NWO globopedo Uniparty assets in the U.S. House of Representatives took up where the Supreme Court left off by continuing to destroy America from within with absolutely treasonously horrendous votes on a pair of critically important bills.

Firstly, just like the “Patriot” Act was one of the most unpatriotic and unconstitutional color of law tyrannical statutes ever pushed through in order to strip away freedoms under the guise of “terrorism” as perpetrated by the very government feigning to fight it, so too is this latest trojan horse technocommunist Internet ID bill being sold as some kind of safeguard for the children all while stripping away what is left of the last vestiges of free speech and anonymity for everyone;

And while American patriots like Thomas Massie and Anna Paulina did their very best to thwart this destructive Internet ID bill…

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