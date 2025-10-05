The Importance of Doing the Best YOU Can

There are a lot of things in the prepping world that seem out of reach for the average Jack or Jill. Going to the range and burning through two boxes of precious ammo (ouch – that’s a lot of money!). Stocking up on the healthiest and best quality emergency foods (again, ouch – that’s a lot of money!). Ten-mile hikes in extreme weather just for fun and conditioning (dude, I’m disabled!). Gardens that rival Martha Stewart’s estates’ green spaces that are cared for by a team of dedicated workers (hello – I live in an apartment!)

There’s a point of view between being bummed out and thinking there’s no way ever, and finding these legitimate, aspirational things to do.

That is simply doing the best that YOU can.

We all have unique circumstances, benefits, and limitations. It’s up to us to find a way to do the very best we can in those circumstances. And that is unique to every single one of us.

Here are some budget-friendly examples.

As far as the shooting range, I don’t get there nearly as much as I wish I did. I simply can’t afford to spend a week’s grocery budget plunking away at targets, as much fun as that is. So, I do dry-fire practice on a regular basis. Is it the same? Of course not. But is it better than doing nothing but bemoaning the fact I can’t afford to spend the ammo like that? Absolutely. I’m doing the best I can.

