Yes, every year at this time we are reminded of our lost possibilities… But we are also reminded of what our future could be. That’s why I always put this one up around Appomattox day.

A lot of people assume that this song was written by Levon Helm of Arkansas. Instead it was written by Canadian Robbie Robertson after reading Shelby Foote’s great books. This performance is from The Last Waltz concert, The Band‘s farewell at the Winterland Ballroom in San Fran, 25 November 1976, with Levon Helm giving it his all on vocals, here’s The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down:

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