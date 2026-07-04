Way back in the days of my mis-spent youth, back when if you were old enough to go to war you were old enough to drink in some states, there was a little pool hall in my home town where all of us hung out. The movie “The Electric Horseman” had come out at the local drive-in and this song was on the soundtrack. It was soon on the jukebox at our local watering hole. We soon wore a needle rut through this record. There’s just something about Willie Nelson’s acoustic guitar style that always appealed to me. It’s rugged and workman-like, but precise. You can copy it, but you just can’t duplicate it. This song is no exception.

And seeing as this is the traditional day of the annual Willie Nelson Picnic, here is Willie Nelson’s recut of the Allman Brother’s Midnight Rider:

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight