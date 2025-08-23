When I posted Hoyt Axton’s version of I’m a Good Ole Rebel, I had no idea this version had been hiding out there for years. It supposedly is a recording from the 1920’s of an actual Confederate Veteran singing Major Innes Randolph’s classic hit. Unfortunately his name is not given or the actual time and circumstances of the recording. Maybe it was at one of the Confederate Veterans reunions. So here’s just one more lap around the track with our Battle Flag flying out the window:

