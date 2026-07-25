Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
31m

Good one

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Non-Conformist's avatar
Non-Conformist
15m

I always liked him & his music.

Watched Dick Clark and bandstand in the '60s. 😁👍

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