When I was a teenager in the ‘70’s we’d make fun of John Denver (even if we didn’t know he was born in ROSWELL). Then we’d enjoy listening to his music when nobody else was around. Face it, John didn’t have the high testerone persona of a VanZandt or trash hotel rooms like our other rock idols. He just made beautiful lasting music. And John’s songs will outlast most of us that poked fun at him.

Here’s the song that made John Denver a household name. And who doesn’t yearn to go HOME this time of year. Live from Japan in 1981. Here’s Take Me Home, Country Roads:

