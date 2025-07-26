John Henry Ramistella aka Johnny Rivers was raised in Baton Rouge and started playing Louisiana-style music at the age of eight. Johnny hit the road to New York and Later LA. He became a regular feature in the hipster club scene of California and blasted many classic hits. Rivers is best known for his 1960s work through his live rock and roll recordings at Los Angeles’ Whiskey a Go Go nightclub, and later shifting to a more orchestral, soul-oriented sound.



Here’s Johnny on American Bandstand, 11 July 1964 with Memphis, Tennessee:

