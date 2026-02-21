Born Roberta Lee Streeter in July, 1942in Woodland, Mississippi, Bobbie Gentry was raised by her grandparents in a hard scrabble existence and became one of the first female artists in America to compose and produce her own material. Her early years showed in her music which was earthy and often haunting. She gained immense popularity in the US and abroad during the 1960’s and ’70’s before bailing from the public eye in 1982. However she leaves an incredible legacy.

Here’s Bobby Gentry with probably her most famous and haunting song from 1968, Ode to Billy Joe…

