Your Saturday Southern Music Break - MTB
It’s hard to beat the Marshall Tucker Band out of Spartanburg, SC playing Fire on the Mountain. It takes you to summertime memories.
With Doug Gray - Lead Vocals, Tambourine, Toy Caldwell - Steel Guitar, Jerry Eubanks - Flute, backing vocals, George McCorkle - Guitar, Paul T. Riddle - Drums, and Franklin Wilkie - Bass, backing vocals. Here they are live at the Garden State Arts Center Holmdel, New Jersey in 1981.
Agreed!!
Love MTB. And the Outlaws down from Tampa Town!