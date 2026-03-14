It’s hard to beat the Marshall Tucker Band out of Spartanburg, SC playing Fire on the Mountain. It takes you to summertime memories.

With Doug Gray - Lead Vocals, Tambourine, Toy Caldwell - Steel Guitar, Jerry Eubanks - Flute, backing vocals, George McCorkle - Guitar, Paul T. Riddle - Drums, and Franklin Wilkie - Bass, backing vocals. Here they are live at the Garden State Arts Center Holmdel, New Jersey in 1981.

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight