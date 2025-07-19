These Guys knew how to have fun. Formed in Springfield, Missouri in 1971, they were originally named "Cosmic Corn Cob & His Amazing Ozark Mountain Daredevils." How 1970’s is that. Thankfully the named shortened for those of us who were just to lazy to spit all that out. The only thing better than listening to the Daredevils on a staticky AM radio travelling dusty backroads with the windows down was seeing them in person. And they can still put on a good show the last time I saw them.

From Don Kirsher’s Rock Concert about 1974 or so, Here’s the Ozark Mountain Daredevils with If You Want to Get to Heaven:

