Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
15h

https://drgary.substack.com/p/rocky-mountain-high?r=q8kg8

https://drgary.substack.com/p/my-boy-friends-back?r=q8kg8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Gary's avatar
Dr Gary
15h

Look into Zephyr: “I sold my heart”. Local band out of Boulder CO. There was an historical beer and burger place up on “The Hill” called “The Sink”..Behind the sink they opened “The Faucet Room” a small venue. I had the great good fortune of watching Zephyr perform. On the same side of the street as The Sink was another beer joint call Tulagi’s. I was visiting Boulder may be around 1968 0r 1969. My Friend Barry told there was a great band playing at Tulagi’s. We went up and I stood about 3 feet from the lead guitarist that in an up and coming band called REO Speedwagon. I was dancing like a mad man to REO. The next time I saw them I was in the nose bleed section of Winterland in San Francisco ~1973

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture