Like a lot of other famous artists, the late Tom Petty (of Jacksonville) got the Randolph Scott treatment. That’s where some liberal group claims a dead celeb did or said something that supports their particular POV or perversion. The dead seldom fight back and the claim goes unchallenged. This happened to Tom when a week after his death some jaggoff claimed Tom had renounced his Southern heritage and apologized. I was assured by people who actually knew him this was a bald-faced lie. Tom Petty was proud of his home state of Florida and his Southern homeland.

Here is Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers performing at Live Aid in front of 100,000 people in John F. Kennedy Stadium, Philadelphia on the 13 July 1985 for Ethiopian famine relief expressing his true beliefs with Rebel:

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