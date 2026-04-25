Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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William's avatar
William
2m

One of the true greats. Listening to him going to water polo games always motivated me to kick ass!!!

Rainbow poofter beelzebub worshippers are scabs that need to be completely excised ! Forever TP!

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Larry Powell's avatar
Larry Powell
3m

Excellent 👍

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