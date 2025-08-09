Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Cheramie III
6d

God Bless the South ‼️✝️ I had my GG grandfather lost an arm and an uncle lost his leg fighting outta Georgia and one was a Captain who was over Fort Jackson and St Philip at the end of the Mississippi River and the other two fought out the swamp where we still have the only one of our family plantation house that no fuckin yankee would even sleep in to this day , we would burn it before giving it up or allow that to happen ‼️✝️

