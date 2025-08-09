A Victory Lap with 'Ole Rebel'

Hoyt Axton is an often overlooked Southern musician with his deep, rough baritone voice. But this Oklahoma native was also a prolific song writer, who came by his trade gentically since his mother, Mae Boren Axton, wrote hits such as ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ Made famous by Elvis. Likewise Hoyt was the pen behind the scenes on famous hits recorded by the Three Dog Night, Ringo Starr, John Denver, as well as Elvis and others.

Hoyt even became a popular character actor in movies and TV, starting withan episode of Bonanza. Here’s Hoyt Axton with an upbeat rendition of Major John Innes Randolph’s lamentation, “I’m a Good Ole Rebel:”

