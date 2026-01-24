I always liked Dwight Yoakam of Pikeville, Kentucky because of his deep respect for the roots of REAL country music. Back when Dwight came on the scene in the late 80’s there were a lot of music directors who wouldn’t play his music because it was ‘too country.’ He showed them and overcame their commercialist bias.

Here is Dwight in one of the most bizarre country music videos ever made. Most people likely never saw the whole beginning of this vid on the music TV stations. From 1990, here’s Turn It On, Turn It Up, Turn Me Loose off Dwight’s album, ‘If There Was a Way:

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight