Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
3h

Great artist and one of his best songs! With you on hating developers! Watched what they did to the Southern coast lines after Katrina.

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PSW's avatar
PSW
2h

My great great grandparents on my dad’s side were Florida Crackers who came down from North and South Carolina after the Civil War.

I’m a fourth generation Floridian.

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