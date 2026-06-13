Your Saturday Southern Music Break – Seminole Wind
This one has always been a tear-jerker. And John Anderson always has been an amazing talent as both a song-writer and a performer. He is one of those rare performers that sounds as good live as he does on an album.
“Seminole Wind” makes me miss the old Florida. Back when hundred-year-old fish camps dotted the coast instead of a picket fence of condos. Did I ever mention how much I hate developers?
Great artist and one of his best songs! With you on hating developers! Watched what they did to the Southern coast lines after Katrina.
My great great grandparents on my dad’s side were Florida Crackers who came down from North and South Carolina after the Civil War.
I’m a fourth generation Floridian.