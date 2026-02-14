Gilmer, Texas native, Don Henley was Henley is a founding member of the Eagles, serving as a songwriter, drummer, and vocalist for the band. He sang lead on Eagles songs such as “Witchy Woman”, “Desperado”, “Best of My Love”, “One of These Nights”, and of course, “Hotel California”. When the Eagles disbanded in 1980, Don started on a prosperous solo career. Don has had a controversial and troubled personal life over the years, but he always manages to overcome his challenges and remain as one of the most acclaimed artists of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Here’s Don with help from fellow Eagles performing his 1982 hit, Dirty Laundry.

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight