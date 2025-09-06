Long Before he was a “30-year overnight success” as a performer, Chris Stapleton was already a prolific and successful song writer with more than 170 credits and many hits you’ve heard great artists perform under his belt before he got the break. Chris grew up in Staffordsville, Kentucky before heading to Nashville, and he’s a devoted family man to his wife, fellow songwriter, Morgane and their five kids.



I’ve always liked his gruff, bluesy style but it’s country and Southern Rock style work that really shines. This latest song got stuck in my head in a hurry. The best way I can think to describe it is ‘Allman-esque’ and that’s not a label I use often. This is “White Horse!”

#FreeDixie #DeoVindice

We don’t Want your Money! We Need your Help! Spread the Word! Like, Share, Re-Tweet, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge!