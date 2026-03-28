This is possibly the most awesome outdoor concert performance ever given. Lynyrd Skynyrd performs Free Bird at a packed Oakland Coliseum on 2 July 1977, just four and a half months before their plane crash…

As you watch the clip notice how healthy all these kids looked in 1977. No obesity and everyone there looks happy and healthy in what was supposed to be the dark times before their liberal, woke enlightenment. How times have changed…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight