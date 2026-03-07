Your Saturday Southern Music Break - Gary and Jerry
I fell in love with this song the first time I ever heard it and that was a long, long time ago. Jerry Jeff Walker was a native New Yawker until he fled Greenwich Village in the 1960’s and never looked back. Settling in Texas, he found a home with the Outlaw movement and the Luckenbach crowd. His first success was Mister Bojangles, but I always this song better. It’s infectious. Especially so, when performed with his close friend and Okie, Gary P. Nunn.
From 1991 here’s Gary and Jerry’s rendition of London Homesick Blues: