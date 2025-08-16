Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Clark Johnson
11h

I can picture the Florida Everglades in all its glory, listening to this song. I saw the Florida paradise back in the 40s and 50s. It's lost its beauty since the 1960s, and the "Developers" destroyed the old Florida.

