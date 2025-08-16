This one has always been a tear-jerker. And John Anderson always has been an amazing talent as both a song-writer and a performer. He is one of those rare performers that sounds as good live as he does on an album.
“Seminole Wind” makes me miss the old Florida. Back when hundred-year-old fish camps dotted the coast instead of a picket fence of condos. Did I ever mention how much I hate developers?
I can picture the Florida Everglades in all its glory, listening to this song. I saw the Florida paradise back in the 40s and 50s. It's lost its beauty since the 1960s, and the "Developers" destroyed the old Florida.