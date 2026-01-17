Your Saturday Southern Music Break - BB
That’s Why I Stay in the Woods
I’ve quickly grown to like Buddy Brown. Between his common sense and his totally Southern brand of humor he’s great to listen to even when he isn’t singing. He might have dumped Nashville for back home in Mississippi, but thanks to new methods of promotion and selling music he ain’t hurting! Here’s Buddy with That’s Why I Stay in the Woods:
Never heard of Buddy Brown till now. Thanks!!!! Nice to hear he is a good Mississippi lad. Listened to a couple more of his while I was out there.