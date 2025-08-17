Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYour Southern DevotionalBeware the Alien Among You...Aug 17, 20254Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareDeuteronomy 28:43-44 NKJVThe alien who is among you shall rise higher and higher above you, and you shall come down lower and lower.He shall lend to you, but you shall not lend to him; he shall be the head, and you shall be the tail.4Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePreviousNext