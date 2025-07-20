Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYour Southern DevotionalAbjure the RealmJul 20, 20257Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareRomans 12:2 KJVAnd be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.7Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12SharePreviousNext
The perfect will of the deity is usually ones true will as well. For the laws of the deity are inscribed in your heart. So if you sit with something and think something through usually it's exactly what you really should do. What I've always found interesting is that as Great Beastly and Wicked as he claimed to be Aliester Crowley echoed this in Liber Al Vel Legis when he said, "Man's true will is the will of God and Once he knows it he's got no right to do anything else." I've often found that when I sit with an idea long enough I usually come up with the right answer. I've also enjoyed Plato's metaphysics on the subject. The very idea that people don't have ideas, but ideas find people and all you've gotta do is tune the receiver to catch the right ones. That matches up pretty exactly with Paul's idea here. My problem with Paul, though, is that he's lax and kind of pulls the accountability factor off of people. Gives them an out for outright asinine behavior entirely unbefiting of someone claiming to be a follower of christ. He plays up the everyone's a sinner and no one is capable of righteousness thing to the point of making it a fitting excuse to anyone who wants to act in an evil manner just for the hell of it. Then all you've got to so is just say," I'm sowwy", and it all goes away. In this manner I choose James The Just as my guide. "Faith without works is dead." Due to Paul so many put all their eggs in the death, resurrection, and redemption of sinners basket that they essentially neglect every other teaching moral, and esoteric. There's a whole system of being contained within the whole of the corpus of teachings that most people throw away like a candy bar wrapper after getting to the salvation through sacrifice bit. This I believe is why the catholic church failed to canonize The Gospel of Judas Didimus Thomas. It didn't have enough of the, "You're utterly worthless and need salvation through sacrifice you dirty dirty sinner." and was almost entirely esoteric teachings on morality (on the surface) and transcendence (for those with eyes to see and ears to hear).