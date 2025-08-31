Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYour Southern DevotionalProverbsAug 31, 20255Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareProverbs 3:5-6 KJVTrust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.5Share this postDixie Drudge’s Southern Nation NewsYour Southern DevotionalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2SharePreviousNext